A few showers and possible today

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms are expected today as a cold front passes this afternoon. In addition, Tropical Storm Odette remains out to sea, but is traveling northeast. The storm will mainly bring coastal impacts. A Small Craft Advisory is in place tonight and Sunday and winds could gust up to 25 mph along the coast overnight.

High pressure will move in behind the front and bring sunny and seasonable temperatures to the region on Sunday. The sunshine and 70s will continue into Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s are expected for the first day of fall on Wednesday.

A cold front will move into the region later this week and that will bring some possible shower activity Wednesday night through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Highs 65-77°. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows 46-56°. North wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph along the coast.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 62-72°. North wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light and variable wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High in the 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

