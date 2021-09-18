600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Some Maine lobsterman made a huge catch, on accident.

But the spoils are going towards a good cause.

Lobsterman with J&J Lobster accidentally caught this nearly 600lbs tuna Friday

The fish got caught in their net and after bringing it aboard they could not revive it.

So a few calls were made to the Maine Department of Marine Fisheries, and the decision was made to not waste the fish.

Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.

So they spent three hours cutting up this gigantic tuna and got 350lbs of fresh meat.

The lobsterman said this size tuna could be worth upwards of $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.