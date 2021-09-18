3 hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries in Thursday Glenburn crash

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - New information from a crash that hospitalized three people on Thursday.

Police say one man and one woman in their 50′s were riding their bikes on the Lakeview Road in Glenburn Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.

A man in his 60′s was driving Westbound on the road was dealing with sun blindness as the sun was setting.

The driver felt his car hit something and pulled over.

Both cyclists were thrown from the roadway.

The woman suffered minor injuries but the man suffered serious injuries to his back and legs.

Police say the crash caused the driver to have chest pains and was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.