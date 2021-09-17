Advertisement

Youth groups have virtual fundraising opportunity through UScellular

The Community Connections program launched in 2015
UScellular location in Brewer
UScellular location in Brewer
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Like many events over the last year and a half, a fundraiser by UScellular is happening virtually. But unlike many of those other events, this one has always been done that way.

UScellular’s virtual Community Connections program started in 2015. It offers local youth organizations a chance to earn up to $1,000.

Athletic teams, STEM programs, band, theater, and other groups in kindergarten through grade 12 are all eligible for the funds.

“It’s just a way for us to go out and get involved in our communities,” said Dan Godin, manager of the UScellular store in Brewer. “It’s supporting great causes with youth organizations that, at this point in time, don’t really have standard ways of raising funds like going out and selling candy bars and doing things of that sort.”

To start raising money, groups first have to register online. They then have two weeks to get friends, family, and supporters to complete various online activities.

Each task that gets completed, such as watching a video or taking a survey, earns money for the organization.

To register, visit communityconnections.uscellular.com.

