Woman hit by truck after chasing down money on highway

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) - Police say a woman got out of a vehicle to chase down some money that blew out the window before she was struck and killed in Windham.

Police say 47-year-old Lisa Reynolds, of Windham, exited the vehicle after the driver stopped alongside busy Route 302.

A police captain told the Portland Press Herald that no charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.