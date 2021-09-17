Advertisement

Woman hit by truck after chasing down money on highway

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) - Police say a woman got out of a vehicle to chase down some money that blew out the window before she was struck and killed in Windham.

Police say 47-year-old Lisa Reynolds, of Windham, exited the vehicle after the driver stopped alongside busy Route 302.

A police captain told the Portland Press Herald that no charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A husband and wife here in Bangor both died with COVID-19 within days of each other.
Husband and wife die within days of each other with COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
658 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
Maine's Civil State of Emergency ended on June 30th. Officials say it will not return.
Officials say Maine will not return to Civil State of Emergency
Lakeview Road was closed for an hour.
Crash in Glenburn sends three to hospital
State releases COVID-19 vaccination data for Maine school staff

Latest News

The Maine Attorney General is charging two Bangor teens with a hate crime after a vehicle was...
Two Bangor teen girls charged with hate crime
Maine boy, 4, accidentally fires gun left on dresser, deputies say
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer...
Biden vaccine, testing requirement will apply to Maine public-sector workers, including teachers, state says
Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late this afternoon