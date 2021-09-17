Utopia offers Bangor diners something different

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are hungry for a burger or a pizza in the city of Bangor - it isn’t hard to find a spot..

TV5 spoke a local woman who wanted to offer people something a little different...

So she took matters into her own hands with Utopia.

“I didn’t want to manage for other people anymore because you’re working 80 plus hours a week, and you can’t make your own hours. live your life the way you want to.”

After working for others for years, Rachel Moyse decided it was time for a change.

“When I moved back I was like, alright, I’m gonna do it,” she said. “If no one else is going to do it, I’m going to do it.”

She opened Utopia.

“Utopia needs happiness, essentially, and I want everyone to feel welcome as if their family,” she explained.

“Many people think that Mediterranean food is just Greek food. It’s not we are Pan Mediterranean so we have Moroccan dishes, French, Italian, even some Egyptian options, the whole shebang.”

Rachel does is all.

“100 percent locally owned, it’s just me,” she said. “I’m from here, and I’m the chef and owner so my hands are on every single detail, which is super important.”

Adding, “You’re eating actual organic. We are organic here, even my wines are certified as being organic. So you can drink and eat and you don’t feel icky after.”

“Always fresh,” attests customer June Horr. “I’ve never had anything on this menu that I didn’t like not tried at all. I’m here all the time.”

You may remember the Hammond Street location from it’s previous life as Massimo’s.

“The courtyard itself, it’s like experience as soon as you walk through, you don’t just come through the front door you walk through the courtyard, the brick -everything,” said Moyse. “You feel like you’re not in Bangor anymore you kind of feel you stepped into another town or a village or something.”

“I’m here because I love it, no one opens a restaurant cause it’s easy,” she said. “We open it because we’d love to do it.”

