Unemployment in Maine holds at a little less than 5%

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The jobs picture held steady in Maine through the summer, as the state’s unemployment rate held at 4.9% last month.

The Maine Department of Labor said Friday the number of non-farm payroll jobs fell by 1,200 to 617,200 in August.

However, over the course of the year, the number of payroll jobs increased by 31,500.

The number of jobs in the state remained 22,800 less than it was in February 2020, which was just before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the economy around the country.

