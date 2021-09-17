Two Bangor teen girls charged with hate crime

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General is charging two Bangor teens with a hate crime after a vehicle was found spray painted with racial slurs and threats last month.

A.G. Aaron Frey announced that the 15-year-old girls, who TV5 is not naming because they are in minors, will be charged with violating the Maine Civil Rights Act.

The charges allege that in August the girls defaced the personal vehicle of Tahmoor Khan of Bangor, based on their bias against his race or color.

If convicted the juveniles face up to 364 days in jail and 2 thousand dollar fine.

