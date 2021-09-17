Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A husband and wife here in Bangor both died with COVID-19 within days of each other.
Husband and wife die within days of each other with COVID-19
Maine's Civil State of Emergency ended on June 30th. Officials say it will not return.
Officials say Maine will not return to Civil State of Emergency
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
Nearly a third of new coronavirus cases come from Penobscot County
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
658 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
Lakeview Road was closed for an hour.
Crash in Glenburn sends three to hospital

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans
FDA vaccine advisers debate the need for COVID booster shots.
Boosters won't end pandemic