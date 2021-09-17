Advertisement

Teen charged with setting fire at Windham Dunkin’

A July fire at the Dunkin' in Windham was intentionally set, according to investigators.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) — A 17-year-old has been charged with arson in connection with a July fire at the Windham Dunkin’ restaurant.

The teen, who was not named, was charged on Thursday and is on conditional release, according to the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported at 8 p.m. on July 28.

Investigators said the fire was set inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damage to the restaurant.

