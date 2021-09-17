Advertisement

New Hampshire US representatives urge Canada border opening

U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park,...
U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit but America kept similar restrictions in place, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from coronavirus travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s two members of the U.S. House of Representatives are urging President Joe Biden to reopen the land border between Canada and the United States.

On Friday Democratic U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas sent a letter to the president urging him to allow the safe and responsible reopening of the land border between the two countries to vaccinated, non-essential Canadian travelers.

The border was closed to non-essential travel in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month Canada opened its land border to fully vaccinated Americans.

The U.S. order that keeps the border closed is set to expire on Monday.

Previously the U.S. has extended the closure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

