Nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases, 52 outbreaks reported at Maine schools

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Department of Education said there have been nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases and 52 outbreak investigations at schools over the past 30 days.

The data was part of a new dashboard the state released on Friday.

Track COVID-19 cases by school in Maine

It lists COVID-19 cases by school and whether the school is part of an outbreak investigation.

Cases include students and school staff.

The Maine Department of Education said the data will be updated once a week.

An outbreak investigation is opened by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after detecting three or more epidemiologically linked, confirmed cases among different households during a 14-day period.

