Most UMaine students have verified COVID-19 shot status

ORONO, Maine (AP) - Maine’s public university system says most residential students have verified their coronavirus vaccination status.

University of Maine System said late Thursday the percentage of the students who have done so is more than 95%.

The system said the percentage of full-time employees who have verified their status is about 83%.

The system said it is dealing with 57 known active cases of COVID-19 within the university community.

Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in Maine as the state heads into early fall.

