More than a third of new coronavirus cases come from Penobscot County

Maine (WABI) - Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to trend upward, particularly in Penobscot County where 200 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

719 total new cases according to the Maine CDC.

There are also two more deaths.

One resident each in Waldo and Androscoggin counties.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

91 new cases in Somerset County, 60 in Kennebec, 38 in Washington and 33 in Piscataquis counties.

64.51% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. 60.76% received the initial dose.

2,776 new doses given out.

1,683,899 total doses administered, to date.

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Every Maine county is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All but Sagadahoc are considered to have high levels of community transmission.

