Monson woman turns pottery hobby into livelihood

MONSON, Maine (WABI) - As part of National Small Business Week, we’re continuing to highlight unique local businesses across the state.

TV5 took a trip to Monson where one woman is helping share her love of pottery with the community.

Jemma Gascoine is proof you can make a living from a hobby.

“I was working in an office, and I wanted to do something creative in the evening,” said Gascoine. “It became kind of a passion, kind of an obsession, so the business kind of formed out of the obsession or my love for throwing on a potter’s wheel.”

After moving from London to Maine 20 years ago, Gascoine wanted to share her hobby with others.

She started teaching out of her home studio, and once she outgrew that space in 2015, Monson Pottery was born.

“Where you can just let everything else evaporate and slide and just be in the moment,” said Gascoine. “You have to focus, quote, hard because you’ve got to stay steady, but I do enjoy watching people pick up on that and lose themselves.”

In 2019, the Libra Foundation moved Monson Pottery to an even bigger location on Route 15 in an effort to revitalize the town.

“There’s actually been quite a bit of history here of the arts and crafts and creativity, so it’s not surprising that the Libra Foundation picked up on that and wanted to kind of help support it and enhance it,” said Gascoine.

Now, Gascoine sells her work along with other artists, teaches classes, and hosts exhibits in the upstairs space.

“At the moment, we have Barbara Sullivan up there who makes Frescos and her show is open all year round,” said Gascoine.

Gascoine says she sees the world in a sculpture way and favors clean lines and solid, bold colors.

“I hope I show that you can actually make a living from your creativity,” said Gascoine. “I’ve lost a lot of years going around and around on that wheel, so it’s a meditative experience for me, and it can really get you kind of into a zen place.”

