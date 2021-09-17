Maine Democrats, Republicans submit reapportionment map proposals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state reapportionment map proposals are in from Maine Democrats and Republicans, with a few key points of contention.

The districts are being redrawn based on results of the 2020 US Census.

The biggest battle is over Waterville. Maine Democrats want to move the city into the 2nd Congressional District, but Republicans prefer to keep it in the 1st District.

Of the 30 municipalities that parties are deciding on, Waterville is the second-largest, with a population of almost 16,000.

Other cities that parties proposed differing districts for include Winslow, Winthrop and Oakland.

Both parties proposed moving Augusta to the 2nd District.

A bipartisan commission working on the new boundaries has to create new maps by later this month.

The next meeting is on September 20th.

