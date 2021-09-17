Maine Career Center holds job fair Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Career Center held a hiring event Thursday morning at the Bangor Mall.

37 employers set up booths and talked with potential hires about available positions.

The event ran from 9-12, but there are many more in-person and virtual job fairs scheduled through the end of the year.

Organizers say employers are eager to hire across the state, and job seekers should get in touch.

”There’s twelve career centers in the state,” said Paul Ruggiero, Assistant Manager at Bangor Career Center. “All they have to do is dial 623-7981, and a Career Center representative will get them connected with their local center. They’re encouraged to come on down and we’ll help them out.”

You can also visit their website for information about upcoming hiring events.

