Lost Houlton pilot among honorees during Friday ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pilot from Houlton whose plane went missing in the 1970s was among the honorees at a special ceremony in Bangor Friday afternoon.

The Maine Air Museum paid homage to the service of many on this National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Billy Hogan was 28 and flying from Connecticut to Houlton in 1972 when he and his plane disappeared in Maine during a storm.

Search efforts have been unsuccessful over the decades.

Since around 2015, those efforts to find answers have been led by his brother, Jerome, and a team of volunteers.

“He told me that they stopped looking for Billy two weeks after he went down,” said Search Coordinator Malcolm Brydon. “I’m like, nobody’s looking for, going to your brother right now? Jerome, he said nobody. I said, well there is now.”

“We are going to keep this thing going, and it’s got to be found,” explained Jerome Hogan. “We’re not going to give up. It’s been too long now. We’re going to find the boy. I just wanted to put him to rest.”

Most recently, the team has been following leads around Mount Waldo.

They ask that as Maine hunters prepare to re-enter the woods this fall, that they stay aware and report anything they see.

