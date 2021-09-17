Advertisement

Less than 100 days until Christmas, important to plan ahead

Last minute Christmas shopping not a good plan this year.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brace yourself for this next piece of information.

Christmas is less than 100 days away, and state officials are urging you to start preparing.

It’s actually 99 days as of Friday, so you don’t need to hit the panic button quite yet.

However, the Retail Association of Maine is offering some advice.

Long story short, now more than ever before... plan ahead.

“If you see it in the store we would urge you to get it because there’s no guarantee it’s still going to be there in November and December,” said RAM President Curtis Picard. “I’m one of those guys that traditionally shops between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and so it requires a change of behavior on my part, too. But the reality is, you know, the pandemic impacts a lot of different aspects of the supply chain and into the retail, so it’s going to be a challenge this year.”

He also asks that people are aware of the labor shortage impacting the state.

The retail industry is one of the hardest hit vocations as they try to fill spots.

So, when out shopping, they ask that you do so respectfully and remain patient.

State releases COVID-19 vaccination data for Maine school staff

