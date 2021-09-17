Advertisement

Increasing clouds today

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase today as a high pressure system moves out. A cold front will approach from the west Friday night into Saturday. Showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms are expected as the front passes Saturday afternoon. In addition, a disturbance is moving up the coast and will bring showers to coastal Maine Saturday morning.

High pressure will move in behind the front and bring sunny and seasonable temperatures to the region on Sunday, and sunny and slightly warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will move into the region later this week and that will bring some possible shower activity Wednesday night through Friday morning.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Highs 65-75°. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and foggy. Lows 58-63°. South wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning showers along the coast. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A bit humid. Highs 68-76°. SSW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 65-73°. North wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

