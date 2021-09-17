Advertisement

Crash in Glenburn sends three to hospital

Lakeview Road was closed for an hour.
Lakeview Road was closed for an hour.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Glenburn today has sent three people to local hospitals.

Glenburn Fire officials tell us the crash happened just after 5 p.m.

Lakeview Road was closed for about an hour at the intersection with Brasley Avenue.

Officials say three people were transported to local hospitals.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

