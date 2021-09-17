Crash in Glenburn sends three to hospital

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Glenburn today has sent three people to local hospitals.

Glenburn Fire officials tell us the crash happened just after 5 p.m.

Lakeview Road was closed for about an hour at the intersection with Brasley Avenue.

Officials say three people were transported to local hospitals.

