Corrections shakeup follows new allegations at Long Creek

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Three senior officials in the Maine Department of Corrections are leaving or being reassigned because of ongoing problems at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Lawmakers say the superintendent at Long Creek has resigned; an associate commissioner was reassigned from overseeing juvenile matters; and a person who oversees Long Creek security retired.

The news follows a report that Long Creek staff are still using a dangerous form of restraint on incarcerated kids.

Lawmakers said they were briefed on the changes by Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty.

