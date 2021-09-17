College logging training program celebrates graduation class

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s only college training program for prospective loggers celebrated a graduation today for 12 students.

Students got hands-on experience harvesting timber over 12 weeks in the Mechanized Logging Operations Program this summer into the fall.

The program features state-of-the-art machines, education on ecological variables, and an emphasis on safety.

This is the fifth graduating class for the program run out of Northern Maine Community College since its launch in 2017.

A ceremony was held at the work site.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.