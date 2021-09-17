Clouds Increasing Tonight. Few Storms Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has moved to our east, but still skies remain mostly clear. A subtropical low will continue to move northwards off the coast of Cape Cod. As it moves northwards, cloud cover will spread from south to north through the evening. Areas of fog will also be likely this evening with lows dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

A cold front moving through on Saturday afternoon will help to keep the subtropical low offshore, but the low will still bring choppy waters and dangerous rip currents in the Gulf of Maine. The front will also bring late afternoon to early evening showers & storms on Saturday. Nothing widespread is expected and once the front clears, the threat of storms will end. Saturday will be a humid day until the front passes and highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

By Sunday & into early next week, a quiet weather pattern looks to settle in as an area of high pressure moves in. Highs should remain in the low to mid 70s. Next chance of rain will come Thursday as a cold front moves through.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds from south to north. A few showers along the coast with patchy fog. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A humid day with a cold front by late afternoon that will bring some showers & storms. WSW wind around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs heading for the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase by late day.

