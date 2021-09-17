Advertisement

Camden man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault has bail set

Friday Ellis made his first virtual appearance in court.
Friday Ellis made his first virtual appearance in court.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Camden man who allegedly held a woman against her will for more than a week and assaulting her.

34-year-old Richard Ellis is charged with kidnapping, gross sexual assault, and aggravated assault, among other things.

Today he made his first virtual appearance in court.

Camden Police responded Wednesday to a call of a woman in distress at a home on Park Street.

Police determined she was held against her will at the residence for more than a week.

During that time, Ellis reportedly took away her cell phone, car keys, and glasses.

Police say she was also assaulted numerous times.

Ellis is due back in court in November.

