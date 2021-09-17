Camden man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault has bail set

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Camden man who allegedly held a woman against her will for more than a week and assaulting her.

34-year-old Richard Ellis is charged with kidnapping, gross sexual assault, and aggravated assault, among other things.

Today he made his first virtual appearance in court.

Camden Police responded Wednesday to a call of a woman in distress at a home on Park Street.

Police determined she was held against her will at the residence for more than a week.

During that time, Ellis reportedly took away her cell phone, car keys, and glasses.

Police say she was also assaulted numerous times.

Ellis is due back in court in November.

