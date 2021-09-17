Camden community honors Maine’s MIA Vietnam veterans

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Friday is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Folks all around the country are remembering our veterans who never made it home and are unaccounted for.

In Camden Friday morning, the local American Legion read off the names of the eleven Mainers from the Vietnam War who went missing in action.

This is something that has become an annual tradition, and they continue to do it for two main reasons.

One, so that we never forget these people who may have given their lives for our country, and two, to remind folks veterans can be identified even decades after they were last heard from.

That offers closure for family members.

“It’s hard enough to lose someone, it’s hard enough to grieve. But when you have situations like many Maine families do where you don’t know what happened to your loved one, and they went off to serve their country and you don’t know, it’s very, very difficult,” said Maine Representative Vicki Doudera.

“Just since last year, because last year I had to read off that there were 424 people from World War II that were unaccounted for. This year, luckily, there’ve been two who have been identified, so this is why we do this,” said Jeff Sukeforth from American Legion Post #30.

The names of the 11 Maine Vietnam veterans who went MIA are as follows:

Lieutenant Malcolm Arthur Avore, United States Navy.

Staff Sergeant John Henry Ralph Brooks, United States Army

Lance Corporal Blenn Colby Dyer, United States Marine Corps.

Captain Carl Russell Churchill, United States Air Force.

Lieutenant Terrence Higgins Hanley, United States Navy

Sergeant Richard Clair Dority, United States Army.

Engine Man Second Class Joseph Tony Musetti Jr, United States Navy.

Captain Walter Louis Hall Jr, United States Army.

Staff Sergeant Peter George Vlahkos, United States Marine Corps.

Private First Class John Norman Huntley, United States Army.

Captain William Stephen Sanders, United States Air Force.

