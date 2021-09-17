Advertisement

Biden vaccine, testing requirement will apply to Maine public-sector workers, including teachers, state says

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.(Loren Holmes | Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Sep. 17, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Department of Labor said it was notified Friday by the federal government that the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing requirement will apply to public-sector workers, including teachers.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that employers with 100 or more workers will need to ensure employees are either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly.

The rule is being developed by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

The Maine Department of Labor said it asked OSHA for clarification on whether the rule would apply to public employers due to a state law and a 2015 agreement with the federal government that requires Maine to adopt and enforce OSHA safety and health standards for public employers.

Maine is one of 26 states that have such an agreement with the federal government, according to labor officials.

The Maine Department of Labor said the vaccine and testing rule will apply to state and local governments, public school systems, the University of Maine System, the Maine Community College System, Maine Maritime Academy, the Maine Turnpike Authority and sewer and water districts.

OSHA has yet to release the vaccine and testing rule, so state officials said the timeline and details of its implementation are still unknown.

