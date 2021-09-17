Advertisement

Bangor Vintage Market kicking off this weekend

The flea market features a handful of local vendors with a focus on sustainability.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 16, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Retro styles are making a comeback in Bangor this Saturday.

The first Bangor Vintage Market is setting up at Norumbega Park.

Items include clothing and decor.

Chris Bryant runs White Lobster Vintage in Bangor.

He’s coming with plenty of timeless clothing straight from the 1990s.

He says part of the appeal of vintage is that it’s well-made and good for the environment.

”Vintage is where it’s at,” said Chris Bryant, owner of White Lobster Vintage. “It’s definitely a trend we’re starting to see pick up. The great thing about it is it’s unique. A lot of these shirts you can’t find even if you wanted to purchase them online.

“The average American throws away around 81 pounds of clothing a year, so the idea that we can reuse and recycle clothes that are cool and unique makes it a pretty special thing.”

The event runs from 10-5 this Saturday.

You can find out more info at Bangor Maine Vintage Market on Facebook and Instagram.

