Advertisement

Senate passes proposal for uniform “Made in America” labels

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal from a Maine senator to create a standard for products that carry a “Made in America” label.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah made the proposal, which unanimously passed this week.

The senators said the patchwork of state laws about the subject cause heavy compliance costs for businesses.

The proposal would create a uniform federal standard for products that have labels that state the item is “Made in the USA” or “Made in America.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A husband and wife here in Bangor both died with COVID-19 within days of each other.
Husband and wife die within days of each other with COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
777 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
State releases COVID-19 vaccination data for Maine school staff
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Nurses reflect on increase in COVID-19 patients at Bangor hospital

Latest News

The head of the Maine CDC says he and his colleagues continue their efforts to get through to...
Maine CDC remains focused on getting people vaccinated
Maine's Civil State of Emergency ended on June 30th. Officials say it will not return.
Officials say Maine will not return to Civil State of Emergency
Officials: Maine loggers should apply for COVID-19 aid soon
Manubolu
Panel reverses course on evidence in fatal crash in Acadia