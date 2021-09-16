Sen. Collins kicks off Husson University’s Distinguished Speaker Series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is launching a new Distinguished Speaker Series. The talks from industry leaders and other guests will be free and open to students, alumni, and the general public.

Senator Susan Collins served as the inaugural speaker Thursday afternoon at the Bangor campus.

“It’s an opportunity for both our community and our students in particular to hear from those involved in making a difference in business and government and the issues our country faces,” said Husson University President Bob Clark. “Senator Collins actually exemplifies those efforts.”

“I want [the students] to realize that they have many choices in deciding what they want to pursue and do with their lives, but that they should always remember to try to give back,” said Sen. Collins.

Sen. Collins’ presentation focused on three main topics: workforce development, cyber security, and infrastructure.

She was among the lead negotiators of the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed the Senate by a bipartisan majority last month.

“In the state of Maine, I would say that there are two aspects that are particularly important. One is the expansion of broadband,” said Collins. “Second, we have a lot of dilapidated bridges in the state of Maine. I worked very hard on that part of the bill.”

Collins says she’s working with a group of House members to ensure the bill comes up for a vote in that chamber this month. She says she’s confident it will pass if it does in fact come up for a vote, and will then garner President Biden’s signature.

“We really need to get this done,” Collins said. “Not only will it create new jobs and tackle a backlog of projects, but it will show the American people that we can work together on an important issue.”

Clark says infrastructure legislation would benefit graduates of Husson University.

“Anything that works to help the economy allows us to move forward as a county and provide jobs, and Husson is involved in preparing professionals for the future,” Clark said.

TV5 also had a chance to speak with Collins about the recent controversy surrounding Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley.

A new book clams Milley contacted China in the days following the January 6th attack on the Capitol to assure officials then-President Trump would not conduct a strike against their country, and he would warn them if one was coming.

“Regardless of one’s views on President Trump, we have a chain of command in this country, and the president is Commander in Chief. This is a constitutional principal of civilian control of the military, so we need to get to the bottom of this,” Collins said.

She says if the reporting is true, Milley acted out of line. She wants him to appear before Congress for questioning.

Milley is scheduled to testify later this month at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Afghanistan.

