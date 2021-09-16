Officials say Maine will not return to Civil State of Emergency

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Rising cases of coronavirus will not return Maine to a Civil State of Emergency.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the availability and effectiveness of the vaccine makes such a move unnecessary.

Lambrew reports Maine has remained being one of the best across the nation in following guidelines and overall safety.

With masking recommendations and different guidelines for those who aren’t vaccinated, she acknowledges it can be hard to follow at times.

She says it’s worth it to keep things open and maintain a level of engagement.

“Appreciate that it’s harder, the black and white, shut things down, maybe easier, but we are in this new world where there is a vaccine that can protect individuals who can with significant community take up protect communities,” said Lambrew. “So we’ll trade a more complicated set of guidance for a set of circumstances that allow our children to be in schools and our businesses to stay open.”

Lambrew says Maine is 3rd in the nation in both vaccination rate and the lowest number of cases per capita.

Maine also has the 4th lowest death rate.

