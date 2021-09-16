Officials: Maine loggers should apply for COVID-19 aid soon

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are urging members of Maine’s timber industry to take advantage of federal COVID-19 relief.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden said Thursday that timber harvesters and haulers who have been impacted by the pandemic can apply for $200 million in relief.

They said Maine is leading the country in the number of applicants, and more than $250,000 has been sent to loggers in the state so far.

