Advertisement

Maine CDC remains focused on getting people vaccinated

The head of the Maine CDC says he and his colleagues continue their efforts to get through to...
The head of the Maine CDC says he and his colleagues continue their efforts to get through to unvaccinated Mainers.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says he and his colleagues continue their efforts to get through to unvaccinated Mainers.

Dr. Nirav Shah says while much of the focus lately has been on getting boosters, it’s more important to get more of the population on board for a first dose.

Shah says there is work being done to answer questions people have to to alleviate concerns.

One issue that TV5 viewers have continually raised has been around the vaccine being so new.

Shah says that’s not the case.

He says the template has been around for 30 years and has been proven effective and safe.

Addressing concerns over side effects, he says hundreds of millions of doses have been given out and those worries should be put to bed.

“Generally speaking, the side effects from vaccines that occur usually occur in the first couple of weeks after taking,” said Shah. “Side effects from vaccines, even these newer vaccines, don’t occur months or years after taking them, and that’s why for me and for my family, I felt extremely confident in recommending that they take the vaccines as soon as they were able to.”

Shah says there is hope the message is getting across.

The Maine CDC reports a 20% rise in vaccinations in the last week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A husband and wife here in Bangor both died with COVID-19 within days of each other.
Husband and wife die within days of each other with COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
777 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
State releases COVID-19 vaccination data for Maine school staff
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Nurses reflect on increase in COVID-19 patients at Bangor hospital

Latest News

Maine's Civil State of Emergency ended on June 30th. Officials say it will not return.
Officials say Maine will not return to Civil State of Emergency
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
658 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
Remote learning will also continue on Friday.
High schools in Old Town going remote due to rising COVID cases
Bark Harbor in Bar Harbor
Pet boutique in Bar Harbor supplies unique, local products