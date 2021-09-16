Brightening Skies & Seasonable Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area yesterday and last night will continue to push offshore this morning. Lingering showers along the coast will move out early followed by brightening skies as the morning progresses with high pressure building into the region. Expect plenty of sunshine statewide for the afternoon with high temperatures reach near or a little above 70°. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows dropping to the low to mid-50s for most spots. There may be some patchy fog in spots tonight too.

An area of low pressure approaching from the south will bring more clouds into the region for Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday with the brightest conditions over inland and northern locales and more clouds close to the coast. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for coastal areas either. Highs will run in the 60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s elsewhere. A cold front moving in from the north will bring a chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms into the forecast for Saturday mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise expect a mostly cloudy and humid day with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to move out Saturday night. High pressure will build in for Sunday bringing us a beautiful second half of the weekend. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. High pressure will stick around for the early to middle part of next week with a great stretch of weather expected. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunshine and highs mainly in the 70s.

Today: A few lingering showers possible early mainly along the coast then turning partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs between 68°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible for coastal areas. Highs between 67°-75°. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

