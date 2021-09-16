Another Nice Day Tomorrow. More Clouds Near The Coast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly move to our east tonight into Friday. Clear skies are expected this evening with areas of fog developing along the coast. Lows will drop into the 40s across the far north with the rest of the region dropping into the low to mid 50s.

Friday will start off with mostly sunny skies. The fog that will develop this evening will be pretty persistent along the coast and into the Gulf of Maine. Highs will stay slightly cooler because of the fog potential and additional cloud cover near the coast. Highs there will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Away from the coastline expect more sunshine and highs to reach the mid 70s. Some of the cloud cover along the coast will be associated with a sub-tropical low that will be moving up the east coast.

A cold front moving through on Saturday afternoon will help to keep the sub-tropical low offshore, but the low will still bring choppy waters and dangerous rip currents in the Gulf of Maine. The front will also bring late afternoon to early evening showers & storms on Saturday. Saturday will be a humid day until the front passed and highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

By Sunday & into early next week, a quiet weather pattern looks to settle in as an area of high pressure moves in. Highs should remain in the low to mid 70s. Next chance of rain will come Thursday as a cold front moves through.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with some patchy fog especially along the coast. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s with light & variable winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies away from the coast. Clouds along the coast will keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Elsewhere highs should reach the low to mid 70s. SSE winds around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A humid day with a cold front by late afternoon that will bring some showers & storms.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs heading for the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

