658 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

70 patients in critical care, 42 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 658 new coronavirus cases in Maine and three more deaths, according to the Maine CDC.

One resident each in Penobscot, Somerset and Waldo counties died with the virus.

Penobscot County also has the highest jump in new cases- 153.

There are 67 in Somerset County, 46 in Franklin, 34 in Kennebec and 10 in Washington counties.

We should note that 15 cases are unknown in regards to which county they come from.

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

64.38% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. 60.69% received their first dose.

2,758 new doses were given out.

1,681,123 total doses administered in Maine.

Every Maine county is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All but Sagadahoc are considered to have high levels of community transmission.

