Young people make up nearly half of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 infections are skewing younger
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - COVID-19 infections are skewing younger. Roughly half of infections announced on Tuesday involved people 19 and younger, the Sun Journal reported.

Dr. Gretchen Pianka, a pediatrician, said she and other physicians at Central Maine Pediatrics in Lewiston are seeing more COVID-19 cases among children since the school year started. They’re also seeing other types of respiratory viruses, she said.

Pianka said her practice’s same-day access clinic is “filled to the brim” with children who are sick or who have symptoms of COVID-19 and need a negative test before they can return to the classroom.

“We have to push people out to the next day because we’re just overwhelmed with respiratory cases,” she said. “A lot of the kids are sick.”

A Maine CDC report published Tuesday indicated that, as of Sept. 6, nearly 30% of all COVID-19 cases in Maine were among people younger than 25, and 17.5% were among individuals 18 years and younger.

