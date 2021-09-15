Wellspring’s 5K Race for Recovery going virtual again this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the second year in a row, an annual race promoting recovery in the Bangor area will go on virtually.

Organizers of Wellspring’s 5K Race for Recovery hoped to return to an in-person format for this year’s event. However, due to the recent rise in COVID cases, they’re switching gears.

The 6th annual race is scheduled for this Sunday. Participants are asked to take photos and share them with Wellspring.

While they would have rather held it in-person, organizers say this will allow even more people to take part from anywhere in the world.

“What we’re trying to promote is just really an education platform about recovery and what it takes to stay in recovery,” said Wellspring Executive Director Suzanne Farley. “Essentially, that means connecting with your community, getting out, moving your body, doing things that are healthy. And so, this is away for us to really support that.”

If you want to run, walk, or even bike, there’s still time to register.

Head to www.wellspringmaine.com, click “Events,” and select “6th Annual 5k Race for Recovery.” Or, click here.

