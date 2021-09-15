BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Stronger storms have started to develop along a cold front that will make its way towards the coast through early evening. Conditions are still favorable for strong to severe storms to fire off. Greatest potential will be over western & southern Maine. The cloud cover over central & eastern Maine has kept highs on the cooler side also helping to keep instability lower. This will help to keep our severe threat lower than western Maine. There still will be storms and a potential of stronger storms. Hazards will include strong & damaging winds, hail & heavy rain. An isolated tornado threat will be likely for southern & western parts of the state. Storms should roll into the Bangor area after 5 PM and threat of strong to severe storms will end by 8 PM as the front moves offshore. There will still be some scattered showers & storms overnight behind the front, but these storms will be much weaker. Once showers end, skies will clear from north to south with lows dropping into the 40s & 50s.

Damaging wind gusts are our main hazard this evening. Some hail is also possible with heavy rain. Isolated tornado threat over parts of western & southern Maine. (WABI)

An area of high pressure will move in on Thursday bringing a less humid & drier day. There will be a few morning showers before skies do clear and highs will reach the low 70s. High pressure will also remain in control for Friday bringing another nice day. Highs will reach the 60s & 70s.

There is a sub-tropical low that will move up the east coast by late week. This looks to stay in the Gulf of Maine, but could bring some choppy waters, dangerous rip currents, breezy conditions. A cold front moving through on Saturday will bring some scattered showers and will also help to keep the low well offshore. By Sunday & into early next week, a quiet weather pattern looks to settle in.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms through early evening. Skies will eventually clear from north to south. Lows will be in the 40s & 50s with winds becoming light & variable.

THURSDAY: A few AM showers, humidity breaks and sunshine returns. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs heading for the low to mid 70s.

