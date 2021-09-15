State releases COVID 19 vaccination data for Maine Schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Waldo County Schools have the lowest vaccination rate in the state...

And now you can find out where your child’s school stands when it comes to teachers and staff getting the shots.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced the launch of a dashboard containing vaccinations in Maine schools.

The numbers show that just under 76%of school staff in Maine are vaccinated.

Waldo County’s rates are the lowest at 61%. Cumberland County’s are the highest at 89%

Commissioner Lambrew says the idea of a vaccine mandate for school employees is not off the table.

“What are seeing where we are in terms of vaccination levels, we will take a look at this,” she explained. “President Biden did point to different states that have enacted vaccine requirements, we would have to look at our own authorities. But at this point in time we are doing that baseline assessment where are we and as I mentioned earlier, we’re in pretty good shape. Overall here by 76% of our school staff who are vaccinated.”

This data released Wednesday is as of August 31st and will be updated monthly.

85% of Maine schools submitted their vaccination information.

You can click here to find the information on your kids’ school.

