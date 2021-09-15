State releases COVID-19 vaccination data for Maine school staff

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — New data released by the state on Wednesday shows that 75.59% of school staff in Maine are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Education and Maine Department of Health and Human Services collected the data from all public and private pre-K through grade 12 schools in the state.

The data is as of Aug. 31. School staff vaccination rates ranged from 89 percent in Cumberland County to 61 percent in Waldo County.

The data will be updated once a month and is broken down by individual schools.

“By publishing these vaccination rates each month, we hope to boost school staff vaccination even further, curb the spread of COVID-19, and equip school leaders with information to make the best decisions for their communities,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.

State officials said schools listed as “suppressed or did not submit” had fewer than five total staff or did not submit data.

DHHS said it will follow up with schools that did not meet the reporting requirement.

