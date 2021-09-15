Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the remainder of the day with high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for most spots. Dew points will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s across areas north of Bangor and low to mid-60s elsewhere. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous this afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. Lots of clouds overhead will limit the amount of instability over the region a bit today which, in turn, will limit our potential for severe weather today as well. That being said, the chance for severe weather still exists for all locations today however, the greatest chance looks to be over areas south and west of Bangor. Showers and thunderstorms that develop this afternoon and evening will, at the very least, have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some of the thunderstorms that develop today could produce damaging wind gusts and hail especially over southern and western areas where an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out as well. In terms of timing of these storms today, areas north and west of Bangor can expect the storms to roll through between noon and 5pm while areas from Bangor south and east see the best chance between 5pm-8pm.

Our main focus for showers and storms today will come during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front crosses the state. Areas north and west of Bangor can expect to see the best chance of any severe weather coming between noon -5pm while areas from Bangor south and west will see their window of opportunity come between 5pm-8pm. (WABI)

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. The main concerns with these storms will be the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH, hail and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out especially over southern and western parts of the state. (WABI)

Showers will gradually wind down tonight as the cold front pushes offshore with some partial clearing late especially for areas away from the coast. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the 50s.

We may see a few lingering showers early Thursday morning for areas near the coast but those are expected to move out early with skies turning partly to mostly sunny as the morning progresses followed by plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Overall, a beautiful day shaping up for our Thursday as high pressure moves in. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to mid-70s and humidity levels will be more comfortable too. An area of low pressure approaching from the south will bring more clouds into the region for Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The combination of the area of low pressure to our south and a cold front moving in from the north will bring a chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms into the forecast for Saturday. The shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to move out Saturday night followed by high pressure and sunshine for Sunday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and small hail. Highs between 66°-74°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Showers ending north to south. Partial clearing late. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early mainly along the coast then turning partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs between 67°-75°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

