Severe Storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will push through the state this morning, allowing a warmer and more humid airmass to move in. Plenty of clouds will limit our heating however with high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for most spots. Dew points will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s across areas north of Bangor and low to mid-60s elsewhere. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with a chance for some scattered showers during the morning hours as the warm front moves through. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. Lots of clouds overhead will limit the amount of instability over the region today which, in turn, will limit our potential for severe weather today as well. If we manage to see some breaks of sunshine then our instability and chance for severe weather would increase but right now that’s not expected. That being said, the chance for severe weather still exists for all locations today however, the greatest chance will be over areas mainly from the Capital Region south and west. Some of the thunderstorms that develop today could produce very heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail especially over southern and western areas where an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well. In terms of timing of these storms today, areas north and west of Bangor can expect the storms to roll through between noon and 5pm while areas from Bangor south and east see the best chance between 5pm-8pm.

A cold front crossing the state this afternoon and evening will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe, producing damaging wind gusts and small hail. It looks like the best chance for severe storms will be over areas south and west of Bangor. (WABI)

Our main focus for showers and storms today will come during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front crosses the state. Areas north and west of Bangor can expect to see the best chance of any severe weather coming between noon -5pm while areas from Bangor south and west will see their window of opportunity come between 5pm-8pm. (WABI)

Main hazards with any severe storms this afternoon and evening with be strong wind gusts, heavy rain & small hail. A tornado risk will be possible over far southern Maine. (WABI)

Showers will gradually wind down tonight as the cold front pushes offshore with some partial clearing late especially for areas away from the coast. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the 50s.

We may see a few lingering showers early Thursday morning for areas near the coast but those are expected to move out early with skies turning partly to mostly sunny as the morning progresses followed by plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Overall, a beautiful day shaping up for our Thursday as high pressure moves in. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s to mid-70s and humidity levels will be more comfortable too. An area of low pressure approaching from the south will bring more clouds into the region for Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The combination of the area of low pressure to our south and a cold front moving in from the north will bring a chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms into the forecast for Saturday. The shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to move out Saturday night followed by high pressure and sunshine for Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers possible during the morning then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and small hail. Highs between 66°-74°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Showers ending north to south. Partial clearing late. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early mainly along the coast then turning partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs between 67°-75°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

