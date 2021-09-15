Advertisement

Sen. Troy Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Jackson says he is showing no symptoms.
Jackson says he is showing no symptoms.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Senate President Sen. Troy Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Jackson said he tested positive after taking a rapid test.

He said he had been notified he was in close contact with someone who also recently tested positive.

Jackson also says he has not been showing symptoms and has an appointment for a PCR test Wednesday.

“More and more breakthrough infections continue to be reported all across the state and country due to the highly contagious Delta variant.” Jackson wrote in a statement. “I’m just extraordinarily grateful for the COVID-19 vaccine, which continues to be effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization.”

Jackson represents Senate District 1 which includes Allagash, Fort Kent and Caribou and has served in the Maine House and the Maine Senate since 2002.

As President of the Maine Senate, he is first in line to be governor in the order of succession.

