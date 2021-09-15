Advertisement

Maine’s Allagash Brewing Company named brewer of the year at national competition

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland-based Allagash Brewing Company has been named brewery of the year at the Great American Beer Festival.

Allagash won the top honor for breweries that produce 15,000 to 100,000 barrels per year.

The brewery also won silver medals at the competition for its Allagash White and Tripel brews.

“Knowing the passion and hard work so many of our fellow breweries put into this industry, we are grateful and humbled to be recognized. We also want to give a shoutout to our entire team for the dedication and determination they’ve put in this year on all fronts,” Allagash said in a Facebook post.

Great American Beer Festival organizers said it is the world’s largest commercial beer competition.

This year’s event awarded 290 medals to 265 breweries across the country.

Allagash was the only Maine brewery to win awards at the competition.

