Maine State Police investigating fatal shooting in Biddeford

Neighbors heard gunshots on Union Street Tuesday afternoon.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police confirmed late Tuesday night they’re investigating a fatal shooting in Biddeford.

According to the agency, officers from the Biddeford Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Union Street shortly after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found Douglas Michaud, 31, of Biddeford dead on a porch.

Biddeford Police notified the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit who responded to the scene along with the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team and the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

State Police say the suspect, Randal J. Hennessey, fled the scene.

Hennessey was taken into custody without incident around 8 p.m. in Durham, New Hampshire, according to investigators.

Hennessey is being held in the Strafford County Jail, charged with being a fugitive from justice.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police said investigators were likely to be on scene throughout the night.

