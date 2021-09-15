Maine receives $1.4 million to combat violence against women

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The US Justice Department awarded more than $1.4 million to the state of Maine today to combat violence against women.

The money will go to the Maine Department of Public Safety and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The grant programs aim to develop and strengthen law enforcement and victim services.

This is part of a nationwide commitment from the Office of Violence Against Women.

You can learn more at justice.gov/ovw.

