Maine children feeling brunt of COVID-19 spread

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s scary.

That’s what an official with Northern Light has to say about the current spread of COVID-19 in children in the state.

Over the last 2 weeks, 1 in 4 of those testing positive for coronavirus in Maine are under the age of 20...

Dr. James Jarvis says the spread is being driven by unvaccinated people and the Delta variant in communities all over the state.

This all coming as kids return to the classroom and return to being together.

“You know that’s concerning, because for our children the number one thing we should be addressing is their health and the number two is in person school learning and both of these are being impacted by this disease,” he said.

Northern Light Health has endorsed universal masking for Maine’s schools.

Jarvis says it’s on parents to let their voices he heard if they feel certain safety measures aren’t being followed, or aren’t enough.

