Advertisement

Fundraising underway to preserve historic locomotive in Rockport

A historic locomotive in Marine Park in Rockport needs some restoration.
A historic locomotive in Marine Park in Rockport needs some restoration.(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - A fundraiser is underway to restore a piece of industrial history in Rockport.

An organization called Legacy Rockport is working with the town to preserve a nearly 100-year old Vulcan locomotive.

The narrow gauge steam engine has sat unused in Marine Park for decades, a relic of the former Rockport Lime Company.

Nearby, the remains of lime kilns recall the role of Rockport in providing material for construction projects all along the east coast.

The hope is to preserve the Vulcan for future generations as a link to the town’s past.

”Back when that was running Rockport was a small industrialized community.” says Legacy Rockport member Richard Remsen. “They were moving all of this lime from the quarries here and it was being cooked down and changed chemically so it could be used for mortar and specialty cements. So the harbor was a working harbor, lots of shipping back and forth.”

They’re looking for donations to reach a $25,000 fundraising goal.

You can find information on how to donate at Legacy Rockport on Facebook or https://rockportmaine.gov/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
672 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths
Nurses reflect on increase in COVID-19 patients at Bangor hospital
Jacob Campbell
Family, friends remember teenager killed in Garland crash
Officials say one man died from injuries as a result of jumping out of a window on the top floor.
3 teens charged with setting deadly Lewiston apartment building fire
"If my story can prevent one person from going through what I have been through then I want to...
Unvaccinated COVID patient using ‘2nd chance at life’ to persuade others to get inoculated

Latest News

The grant programs aim to develop and strengthen law enforcement and victim services.
Maine receives $1.4 million to combat violence against women
Bradley Hanson
Brownville infant facing serious heart complications, family asks for support
Senator Collins supported the project.
Calais organizations receive $3 million for low-income senior housing
Wellspring 5K Race for Recovery, file photo
Wellspring’s 5K Race for Recovery going virtual again this weekend