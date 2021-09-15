Fundraising underway to preserve historic locomotive in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - A fundraiser is underway to restore a piece of industrial history in Rockport.

An organization called Legacy Rockport is working with the town to preserve a nearly 100-year old Vulcan locomotive.

The narrow gauge steam engine has sat unused in Marine Park for decades, a relic of the former Rockport Lime Company.

Nearby, the remains of lime kilns recall the role of Rockport in providing material for construction projects all along the east coast.

The hope is to preserve the Vulcan for future generations as a link to the town’s past.

”Back when that was running Rockport was a small industrialized community.” says Legacy Rockport member Richard Remsen. “They were moving all of this lime from the quarries here and it was being cooked down and changed chemically so it could be used for mortar and specialty cements. So the harbor was a working harbor, lots of shipping back and forth.”

They’re looking for donations to reach a $25,000 fundraising goal.

You can find information on how to donate at Legacy Rockport on Facebook or https://rockportmaine.gov/

