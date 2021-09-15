Fright at the Fort Cancelled due to COVID-19 surge

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - The Friends of Fort Knox say Fright at the Fort in Prospect will not take place once again due to the coronavirus.

They say the current COVID environment would make it too challenging to hold a production of the event that’s worthy of its reputation.

And to those who were interested in volunteering for Fright this year -- they say you’re welcome again next year.

Email info@fortknoxmaine.com to let them know you want to be a part of the 2022 production.

